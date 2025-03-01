Watch ILTV Live
St Anne’s MP calls for better infrastructure following traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Member of Parliament for St. Anne’s, Adrian White, is urging the Ministry of Works to install proper lighting fixtures along the Yamacraw Shoreline following a fatal accident that claimed the life of a young woman believed to be in her 20s. The incident occurred at the intersection of the Eastern Road and Yamacraw Road; traffic cops said they are unsure of the circumstances which led to the fatal crash which resulted in the victim’s vehicle landing in water along the Eastern Road.

White also suggested that barricades be placed along the shoreline to prevent future accidents, he highlighted the lack of preventative measures in the area as well.

While White could not confirm if the victim was a resident of his constituency, he expressed sympathy, as he understands that she was reportedly a mother. The Member of Parliament extended his condolences to the victim’s family.

