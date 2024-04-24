Sports Minister Tables Unaudited Financial Statements From 2023 CARIFTA GAMES

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg tabled the unaudited financial statements regarding last year’s CARIFTA Games following an Auditor General’s report released last week.

The Auditor General’s report pointed to overspending for the games however Bowleg told parliament Wednesday that financials were provided to the Ministry on January 24th, but were unfortunately never provided to the auditor.

“Since the release of the report this has been corrected, and I can confirm to parliament that the auditor is now in possession of these reports,” Bowleg said.

“These documents demonstrate our commitment to financial transparency and will provide detailed insights into the games’ conduct and outcomes. This financial report clearly indicates the CARIFTA games ended successfully in a surplus of $185,000 and not a deficit of $800,000 this settles the matter of any overspending.”

Bowleg added that it was important to note that the organizational and legal structures employed for these games align with those successfully implemented in previous international events hosted by our country, such as the World Relays in 2014, 2015, and 2017, and the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2017.

“This consistency ensures that our approaches are refined and effective, based on established best practices and previous experiences.”

Acknowledging that there was a notable lapse in communication during the processes involved, Bowleg reported that he has since requested his Permanent Secretary to schedule additional meetings with the Office of the Auditor General.

“These meetings are intended to provide further clarifications, address any identified gaps, and ensure that any concerns arising from the audits are discussed thoroughly. “

Bowleg expressed disappointment that the final versions of the audit reports for the Carifta Games 2023 and The Bahamas Games were not brought to his attention before presented and table in Parliament.

The audit of the CARIFTA Games found that the Local Organisation Committee hosted a gospel concert that was unrelated to the games and made $4000 after spending about $140k.

The audit also concluded that Thomas A Robinson Stadium’s staff increased, with 100 temporary staff assigned tasks unrelated to the games.

“I will personally meet with the Local Organizing Committee to critically assess the audit’s findings. This engagement will serve as a crucial benchmark for future events, aiming to enhance our operational efficiencies, improve administrative protocols, and solidify our governance structures.,” Bowleg said.

“We must learn from this audit, strengthening our checks and balances to prevent future discrepancies and uphold our commitment to excellence.”