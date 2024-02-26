Sports Minister says repairs at Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Center and Thomas A Robinson National Stadium are on schedule

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg has allayed fears concerning delays with the completion of multi-million dollar repairs underway at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Center and the Thomas A. Robison National Stadium; he told media yesterday that all infrastructure work remains on schedule.

Bowleg told reporters, during a sideline interview at a FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers game Sunday night, that based on reports , provided by both contractual teams, both facilities will be ready for the Carifta Swimming 2024 Championships and the World Relays which are set for March and May respectively.

The infrastructure overhaul at both facilities began in November 2023.