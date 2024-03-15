Sports minister ‘excited’ to see Kai Jones suit up for the 76ers

NASSAU, BAHAMS- Sports Minister Mario Bowleg said he is excited to see that NBA Free Agent Kai Jones will be signing a 10 day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers sometime today.

His comments came on the sidelines of the CARIFTA Aquatics Championships press conference Friday afternoon.

Bowleg, who is a former basketball coach, said that Jones recently provided a stellar performance with The Bahamas Men’s National Basketball Team during the AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers Tournament and praised the Bahamian star baller for showing that he still has the skill to play in the NBA.

The Minister also noted that it is exciting to see that Jones and Bahamian NBA sharpshooter Buddy Hield will be teammates.

Jones was drafted in the first-round pick in 2021 by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent his first two seasons with the team before he was waived last October.

If signed today Jones could possibly suit up as early as tomorrow as the 76ers are set to face off against his old team the Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.