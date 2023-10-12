Sports events in limbo?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Due to ongoing multi-million dollar repairs at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg is unsure how a number of events slated to take place at that venue over the next few months will pan out.

The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), the National Soccer League matchups in November and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Bahamas Bowl in December are all slated to take place at the stadium over the next two months.