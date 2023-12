NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Organizers of Spilligate 2023 have confirmed to Eyewitness News that its event, which was slated to feature Burna Boy as its international headliner, has been postponed to a later date due to inclement forecasted for this weekend.

The event was originally slated for December 16th, 2023; however, organizers are expected to announce a new date at a press conference slated for 12:00 pm today.