Spice returns to headline ‘InKnowvation’ conference series

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — More than 4,500 regional start-ups and entrepreneurs have registered with Flow Business and BTC Business for the fourth installment in its free ‘InKnowvation’ virtual conference series to be live-streamed from Jamaica on June 16, starting at 9 am in Jamaica and 10am in The Bahamas.

The theme of the event is “Small Business, Big Impact”; Flow and BTC Business are again offering entrepreneurs the chance to win US $20,000 in cash and prizes as part of a live business pitch challenge.

“We are always happy to shine the spotlight on Caribbean entrepreneurs and we look forward to providing the essential digital know-how, inspiration, and tools to help them thrive in the digital age. InKnowvation is for all self-starters, whether you’re a team of 10 people or a team of one,” said Nicolas Collette, Chief Commercial Officer, B2B, C&W Communications.

Dancehall superstar Grace Hamilton, better known as Spice, will deliver the keynote address and she will share her journey, discuss her challenges, and provide insights into her success.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star is no stranger to the InKnowvation stage, having delivered the keynote address at the inaugural staging in 2021 and attendees can look forward to an engaging and thought-provoking presentation that combines her vibrant personality with her expertise in the music industry.

“We are very excited to once again welcome Spice as our keynote speaker. She is a self-made innovator and entrepreneur, and her personal story and professional achievements are truly inspirational. We believe her ability to push boundaries and create change perfectly aligns with the InKnowvation conference series, and we are confident that her presence will energize and motivate our virtual audience,” added Collette.

Other presenters include financial journalist Kalilah Reynolds, CEO of Adtelligent Craig Powe, Author and Public Speaking Coach Krystal Tomlinson, Marketing and Social Impact Strategist Joel Nomdarkham and Digital Strategist Keron Rose.

In addition to delivering the keynote address, Spice will also be part of the judging panel for the InKnowvation pitch challenge. Over 230 entrepreneurs have entered the competition and are in with a chance to win their share of US$20,000 in cash and prizes. The top five entrants will be presenting their pitches live at the event.

“There continues to be an overwhelming response to InKnowvation, and we received over two hundred entries for the pitch challenge and more than 4,500 entrepreneurs have expressed an interest in attending the event,” added Collette.

“We are proud to operate the strongest, fastest, and most reliable networks in the Caribbean and we want you to know that we will be by your side today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes to realize success.”

The event will be hosted by Dr Terri-Karelle Reid, and registration is free at flowbusiness.co/events-2023.