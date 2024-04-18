Spending irregularities reported after Bahama Games

$5.5 million spent on Bahamas Jubilee Games, $1 million more than government allocation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Auditor General’s Report examining the accounts of The Bahamas Jubilee Games has revealed that the government spent $5.5 million funding the games, just over $1 million more than the government’s initially allocated amount.

The Auditor General also raised concerns regarding unauthorized salary increases for employees, among other irregularities.

The report ultimately criticized the accounting to the Secretariat, noting that accounting records were not properly maintained as there was missing documentation, financial records lacked certain financial transactions, and profit and loss statements were not regularly generated.

The report, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, noted that the operating budget of the Bahamas Games Secretariat was $5.5 million. The government initially allocated $4.5 million for the games, with just over $1 million being requested by the Secretariat after the event

The Auditor General’s report noted a lack of transparency concerning expenses related to preparing the games and a lack of accountability regarding the discretionary allocation of honorariums, overtime payments, and salary increments. The report also noted that procurement procedures lacked formalized procedures and transparency.

According to the report, the Secretariat received $59,000 in revenue from ticket sales, booklets, and souvenirs during the games; however, the OAG was unable to determine the specific breakdown.

The Auditor General noted that a government-appointed was supposed to oversee the Secretariat’s responsibilities but was never appointed.

The Auditor General also found that the Secretariat’s petty cash fund was improperly utilized for payment receipts concerning the acquisition of two vehicles. The sum of those transactions amounted to $4,000. The petty cash management document specified that no individual claims should surpass $500; however, several expenses exceeded that limit. The Auditor General recommended that car loan payments via the petty cash account be discontinued.

The report also raised concerns regarding some employee contracts, which stipulated that they were to be paid certain sums monthly but instead were paid monthly and instead were paid weekly. It was also noted that while employee contracts did not include vacation entitlements, the OAG observed that various employees availed themselves of vacation time, although there were no supporting documents substantiating their eligibility for such leave.

The report also noted that the Secretariat failed to make a $4,108 payment to the National Insurance Board, exposing itself to a fine for non-compliance.

According to the report, the Secretariat purchased two vehicles for $15,000. However, “There was no official documentation authorizing the purchase, and it was observed that two employees were making monthly contributions toward eventual ownership, although the exact amount for monthly payments was not specified in records.”