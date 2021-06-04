Special Bahamian Heritage event to be celebrated at Miami Marlins game next week Saturday

Junkanoo culture and Bahamian Jazz Chisholm of Marlins will highlight special event

Bahamians encouraged to bring their goatskin drums and flags

MIAMI, FLORIDA — Bahamians throughout Florida, the wider USA and The Bahamas are encouraged to bring their goatskin drums and flags to a special Bahamian Heritage celebratory game with the Miami Marlins on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4.10pm at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

The baseball game in which the Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves is expected to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of The Bahamas, along with its close relationship with the community of Miami. The celebration will feature the pulsating and rhythmic music of The Bahamas and a pre-game Junkanoo rush out performance at 3pm featuring The Bahamas Junkanoo Revue of Miami and legendary Junkanooers Barabbas Woodside, Langston Longley, Ronnie Sands and Pluckers Chipman.

The highlight of the game will honor Major League Miami Marlins Baseball player, 23-year-old Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr, a native of Nassau, Bahamas. Chisholm is the first Bahamian player with the Marlins franchise and only the seventh Bahamian to play Major League Baseball.

A post-game celebration featuring popular Bahamian songs will be performed by the Bahamian Steel Band Delight group.

The Heritage Celebration is a collaborative initiative by the Miami Marlins, the Bahamas Consulate General (Miami) Office, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Bahamasair, the National Sports Authority (NSA) of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA).

Consul General Linda Mackey, Bahamas Consulate General (Miami), said: “As a destination, the islands of The Bahamas is known the world over for its sun, sand, sea and sports. Over the years, we have partnered with numerous elite sporting entities whose players, families and friends have come to experience firsthand our country’s idyllic beauty and warm hospitality.

“We remain resolved in our pursuit to ensuring that the unique and rich heritage of The Bahamas, through these partnerships, is heavily promoted and that The Bahamas is known as the premier destination for sports tourism in the Caribbean. Working so successfully with organizations like the Miami Marlins has helped us tremendously.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, along with other government dignitaries, has been invited by the Marlins organization to participate in the event.

Special promotional links have been created for the Bahamian diaspora to purchase tickets for the game and receive a “Bahamian Heritage Chisolm Jr T-shirt” to be worn at the game.

A donation to the BBA and access to the pre-game Junkanoo band and postgame Steel Band Delight performances are included in the promotional package. General game tickets do not grant attendees access to the exclusive Bahamian Heritage Celebration t-shirt. Interested parties may visit the following websites for more information: Bahamian Heritage Celebration — NSA and Bahamian Heritage Celebration — BBA.

Bahamasair has also created special round-trip Heritage packages to the game for those traveling to Florida from Nassau and Freeport. Tickets, utilizing promo code 00MXDF1F and purchased on bahamasair.com, are $270.09 from Nassau to Miami or Fort Lauderdale and $266.17 from Freeport to Fort Lauderdale, and include round-trip airline transportation, a game ticket, a Heritage T-Shirt and post-game entertainment.

Bahamians are encouraged to bring their goatskin drums and flags. Noisemakers, including cowbells and wind instruments, are strictly prohibited in the stadium.