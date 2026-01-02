Speaker lineup set for 35th annual Bahamas Business Outlook

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A diverse and high-level lineup of national policymakers, corporate executives, institutional leaders and subject-matter experts will headline the 35th Annual Bahamas Business Outlook (BBO) on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Baha Mar Resort, delivering timely insights on the economic, social and structural forces shaping The Bahamas’ long-term future.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity,” the one-day conference, organised by The Counsellors Limited, will feature wide-ranging discussions on technological transformation, tourism competitiveness, financial resilience, education, housing, sustainability, infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

Prime Minister the Hon. Philip E. Davis, KC, MP, will deliver the keynote address, providing a national policy perspective within the broader programme.

Digital transformation will be explored through “Understanding the Power of AI: From Concept to Competitive Advantage,” presented by Hyacinth Smith, Vice President of Legal and Regulatory Affairs at the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, who will examine how artificial intelligence can be applied as a practical business tool to drive competitiveness.

National social security and economic resilience will be addressed in “NIB: At the Heart of What Matters,” presented by Dr. Tami Francis, Director of the National Insurance Board, focusing on the institution’s evolving role in supporting Bahamian workers, families and employers amid economic and demographic change.

Tourism, the cornerstone of the Bahamian economy, will feature prominently throughout the programme. Latia Duncombe, Director General in the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, will present “Strengthening Bahamian Tourism for Long-Term Prosperity,” while Joy Jibrilu, Chief Executive Officer of the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, will examine destination growth in “Expanding Touristic Opportunities in Nassau Paradise Island.” The discussion will then extend beyond New Providence with “Family Islands: Frontier to Expansion,” led by Rt. Hon. O.A.T. “Tommy” Turnquest, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eleuthera Properties Limited and Jack’s Bay Club, focusing on investment and development potential in the Family Islands.

Financial stability and corporate performance will be examined during a high-level panel discussion, “Resilient Growth Reimagined,” moderated by Karlos Mackey. Panelists include Simon Wilson, Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance; Roger Archer, Managing Director of Scotiabank Bahamas; Dennis Deveaux, Chief Financial Officer of Doctors Hospital; and Cleora Farquharson, Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations at Leno Corporate Services.

Education and workforce development will be addressed by Dr. Robert Blaine III, President of the University of The Bahamas, in “The Role of the University of The Bahamas in a Changing Bahamas.”

Housing market pressures and access to financing will be explored in “The Role of Financial Partners in Navigating Housing Market Challenges,” presented by Dwight Burrows, Vice President of Private Banking and Managing Director at RBC FINCO.

Sustainable infrastructure development will be examined in “Embedded Sustainability: Delivering High-Quality Sustainable Infrastructure — Challenges, Constraints and Solutions,” featuring Robert Deal, General Manager of the Water & Sewerage Corporation, and Toni Seymour, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Power and Light.

National resilience will be addressed in “Resilience as a Foundation for Building a Disaster-Ready Business Community,” presented by Aaron Sargent, Managing Director of the Disaster Risk Management Authority.

The 35th Annual Bahamas Business Outlook continues its long-standing role as a premier forum for meaningful dialogue between policymakers, institutional leaders and the private sector.

Registration is available at tclevents.com or by contacting Margaret Albury at 322-1000 or malbury@tclbahamas.com