SPEAK FOR YOURSELF: Not all Bahamians agree with BCC opposition to Pride Flag raising, activists note

US Embassy stands by its decision to raise Pride Flag despite BCC challenge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There was mixed feedback across the country yesterday following the Bahamas Christian Council’s (BCC) statement against the decision of the US Embassy in Nassau to raise the Pride Flag in honor of Pride Month and LGBTQI+ rights.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Nassau displayed the symbolic rainbow flag below the American flag on Marlborough Street and at its Chief of Mission residence off Sanford Drive.

In a statement responding to the move, the BCC accused the US Embassy of “diplomatic bullying” and leveraging “its influence “to promote lifestyles that are inconsistent with the ideology of our country”.

When asked to respond to the BCC’s assertions, United States Embassy Public Affairs Officer Daniel Durazo said: “The US Embassy believes that all human beings deserve respect and dignity, and to live without fear, stigma or discrimination.”

The response from the BCC on the flag-raising saw mixed reactions on social media, with some people agreeing with the position and others dismissing it, asserting that the organization does not use its power and influence to address other important issues.

Local human rights advocate Erin Greene said while she was not shocked by the religious body’s comments, the matter of the US Embassy raising the flag is simply “political rhetoric”.

Greene, who spoke to Eyewitness News, labeled the Christian council as a “political lobby and advocacy group” trying to influence the government to push their own ideologies.

“The statement by the embassy doesn’t push a particular agenda outside of a show of support and solidarity as a part of a regional movement working towards this aim that everyone has a life free of violence,” she said.

“I haven’t seen any mention of legislative push. They haven’t talked about same-sex marriage. They haven’t talked about any issue that isn’t already covered in a basic human rights framework.

“LGBTI people also have a right to adequate housing, also have a right to education in a safe environment. LBGTI people also have a right to employment in a safe environment.”

Greene noted that the concerning part of the BCC’s statement is that it cannot and does not speak for all Bahamian people.

“I think it’s just a bit of political rhetoric because buggery is not illegal; the act of male penetration is not illegal; homosexuality is not illegal,” she added. “I don’t understand which country the Christian council is living in or why there is a contradiction of ideas.” Sociologist and Human Rights Activist Joey Gaskins also shot down the views of the religious group, asserting that the BCC does not have the right to define Bahmian morals. He said: “They’ve been virtually silent on some of the major issues facing the country. They don’t define what morality is from The Bahamas.” Gaskins insisted that while The Bahamas Constitution gives the freedom of speech, it also gives freedom of religion. “We have to decide as Bahamians if we are a democracy or a theocracy,” he added. “Do all Bahamians get the same rights, privileges and responsibilities as others? “…If it is a democracy, then I don’t understand what all the fuss is about.”

Alexus DeMarco, chair of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs, also opined on the matter, insisting: “Raising the LGBT flag is an affirmation of LGBT people worldwide and locally. It is not an affront to Bahamian sovereignty. We have freedom of speech, beliefs, religion and expression here. Let’s celebrate pride.”

The month of June is recognized in the United States and countries around the globe as Pride Month in honor of the LGBTQI+ community’s fight for rights.

The US Embassy in Nassau said the United States is committed to pursuing equity for all and in flying the Pride flag this month, it hoped to highlight the contributions of LGBTQI+ people around the world and “open a space for honest conversations about the unique challenges they face”.