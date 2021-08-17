SPARED: No impact expected from Tropical Storm Henri

TS Fred lashing Florida with strong winds and heavy rainfall

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has advised that swells in the northwestern Bahamas can be expected over the upcoming weekend as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way toward Bermuda.

But the archipelago is not expected to be impacted by the system, which strengthened in the Atlantic yesterday afternoon.

When contacted, Senior Deputy Director Jeffrey Simmons said the ninth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season would present more of a mariner’s concern for Bermuda in the next few days, as Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in Florida and Tropical Depression Grace brought heavy rainfall over Haiti.

As of 5pm, Henri was located around 145 miles southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

It was moving south-southwest at around seven miles per hour.

Tropical storm-force winds extended 35 miles out from the storm.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Bermuda.

The storm is expected to make a slow clockwise turn toward the southwest before turning toward the west over the next couple of days, according to the latest National Hurricane Centre’s forecast track.

Grace, which veered southwest after forming in the Atlantic last week, continued to bring heavy rainfall over Hispaniola yesterday afternoon.

The storm originally had Florida and the southeast islands via its outer cone in its sights.

Grace was downgraded to a tropical depression, but maintained winds of 35 miles per hour.

As of 5pm, the storm was located around 50 miles south of Port au Prince, Haiti, and around 365 miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica.

It was moving west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Grace was expected to move near the Tiburon Peninsula of Haiti sometime last night, near the Cayman Islands on Tuesday evening and approach Mexico Wednesday.

According to projections, the storm could regain tropical storm status sometime today, and even become a hurricane before it approaches Mexico.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for part of the southern coast of Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch is in effect for Haiti, Jamaica and other parts of Cuba’s southern coast.

Haiti remains in a state of despair following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people and injuring thousands.

Many more have been displaced with their homes damaged or destroyed, while countless others remain missing.

As rescue and humanitarian efforts continue on the Caribbean Island, Grace is expected to bring five to 10 inches of rain over the island, threatening severe flooding and mudslides.

The storm is expected to dump two to four inches over Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, Fred, which gained strength before making landfall in Florida with 65 miles per hour winds — just nine miles per hour short of a hurricane — was downgraded to a tropical depression on Saturday, but regained strength over the next 48 hours.

The storm is expected to shift north today, but heavy rainfall could continue through the middle of the week for the southeast coast.