SpaceX Starship explosion sends debris streaming across The Bahamas, Government responds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Government last night issued a statement clarifying that it has no regulatory authority over SpaceX’s Starship operations, as this is not part of its existing Falcon 9 program, after the company’s rocket exploded, sending fiery debris across the skies.

In a statement issued late Thursday night, the government noted: “On the evening of March 6, 2025, SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Starbase in Texas, United States. Minutes after take-off, contact was lost with the spacecraft, and debris was subsequently observed streaming over The Bahamas. The Bahamas has no regulatory authority under The Bahamas’ Civil Aviation (Space Flight and Re-Entry) Regulations, 2025 over SpaceX’s Starship operations and this incident is not part of The Bahamas’ existing relationship with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 program, which involves controlled booster landings in Bahamian waters following launches from Kennedy Space in Florida. The FAA issues the launch license for Starship exercises. The Bahamas was required under an existing treaty to issue a Notice to Mariners (NOTMAR) for maritime safety coordination.”

It continued: “The debris from Starship fell into our airspace in the Southern Bahamas. Following the incident, SpaceX contingency measures, which include immediate and continual communication with Bahamian officials.”

The government noted that SpaceX has assured that the debris contains no toxic materials, no significant impact on marine life or water quality is expected, and that SpaceX teams will be in The Bahamas to conduct full debris recovery and cleanup efforts.

“We expect our applicable agencies, including the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, will observe the clean-up activities. We emphasize that this Starship is not a part of the Bahamas’ Falcon 9 program. The Government of The Bahamas remains engaged with SpaceX and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure proper recovery actions are carried out,” the statement concluded.

SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, with the intention of conducting its eighth uncrewed orbital test. However, shortly after takeoff, the upper stage of the spacecraft lost contact and began tumbling uncontrollably, resulting in a fiery explosion. Footage captured the debris streaking through the sky, with pieces falling across The Bahamas.

This was the second consecutive failure for the Starship program this year, with a similar incident occurring in January. SpaceX spokesperson Dan Huot addressed the failure, stating: “During Starship’s ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost.” He added, “Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.”

SpaceX has assured the public that no toxic materials were present in the debris and that recovery efforts were underway. “SpaceX teams will be in The Bahamas to conduct full debris recovery and cleanup efforts,” the company stated. “We are working with local authorities and relevant agencies to ensure the situation is properly handled.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated an investigation into the failure, as SpaceX works on improving Starship for future missions. Despite the setbacks, SpaceX says that it remains determined to move forward with its ambitious plans for space exploration, with the goal of creating a fully reusable spacecraft capable of supporting missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.