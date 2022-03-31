SOVEREIGN CHOICE: PM says government will support discussions on future of relationship with Great Britian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that he agrees with Prince William’s assertion that it is for the Bahamian people to decide on the future of their relationship with Great Britain, noting that his administration will “will listen to, participate in, and fully support” such discussions.

In a communication in the House of Assembly, Davis reflected on the two-day visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last week.

“As we move forward in our celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Independence, I hope there is lively discussion and debate about our future: about who we are and what we want to be,” he said.

“I agree with the Duke when he says that it is for the Bahamian people to decide upon their future. For now, it is enough to say that my Administration will listen to, participate in, and fully support those discussions. In time, we can be sure that the will of the Bahamian is always being fully expressed.”

“The two-day Official Visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marks a significant development in the relationship between the United Kingdom and The Bahamas.

Davis continued: “As we approach almost 50 years of sovereignty, the United Kingdom continues to be one of our closest friends and allies. “ He noted that each year when hurricanes threaten this nation, the United Kingdom continues to provide essential support by following hurricanes with British Navy vessels, to provide vital rescue and relief efforts.

“Also, as one of the G7 countries, the UK is well-placed to support our international position with investors and lenders through guarantees and other measures. Following on from the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union, or ‘Brexit’ as widely known, we note changes in their foreign policy priorities. We want The Bahamas to be at the forefront of consideration of any enhanced trading relationships.”

The prime minister said discussions are underway about providing more scholarships for Bahamian students and exploring ways to expand the exchange of goods and services between our two countries.

“In particular, we are keen for members of the Bahamian creative and cultural communities to have an opportunity to work in the UK,” he said.

Addressing the costs associated with the royal visit, Davis said it is customary that costs are shared between the Sovereign Grant, the Host Country, and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

“In line with this, the Royal Household bore the cost of travel to and from The Bahamas,” Davis said.

“A corporate donor sponsored the Governor-General’s Reception. In line with royal protocol, we are asked not to publicize private sponsorship too much to detract from the event. The Government of The Bahamas bore accommodation costs for two nights. Other third-party costs, such as the cultural events we showcased, were paid to Bahamian artisans and creative and production talent. This was our choice,” said Davis.

He added: “We wanted to treat our visitors to those displays and stimulate our creative economy, which has been flat-lined in recent years. All other costs, such as security, domestic travel etc., are the internal costs of various government ministries and agencies and, therefore, will not require additional expenditure outside of existing budgets. This is the usual practice adopted by all countries regarding all official visitors.”