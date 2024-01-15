South Andros road works contract cancelled amid quality concerns and prolonged delays

NASSAU, BAHAMA — South Andros MP Leon Lundy confirmed yesterday that the contract for the road works project in South Andros, initially valued at $8 million, has been canceled.

The project had faced widespread criticism for both the quality of work and significant delays.

When contacted yesterday, Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, did not confirm or deny the developments but said the Ministry would be releasing a statement today on the matter. The ministry noted in a previous statement that it shares the concerns of South Andros residents regarding the safety and accessibility of proper roads for residents and has expressed its concerns to the contractors over the slow pace of the road repairs and quality of the work

In August 2021, an $8 million contract was signed with KW Paving to repair roads from Driggs Hill to Mars Bay. The project was expected to start within three weeks of that announcement and to end within 12 months.

“I know it was a contract ongoing for about two and half years now and 50 percent of the scope of works was completed. There have been complaints from residents about the quality of roads. I know the Ministry of Works was dealing with the company, sent two warnings to them, and then made a decision last week to cancel the contract. They are now exploring other options to get the road paved in the quickest possible time,” said Lundy.

“There was also a protest this month and persons also lodged complaints via social media. I know that a few times the company had to come and meet with the island administrator and then MInsiter of Works Alfred Sears. There was a lot of back and forth, and me being the representative, I had to have something done.”