SOURCING: Govt seeking to acquire pediatric Pfizer vaccine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sourcing has been the challenge to acquire the Pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine that would allow children ages five through 11 to become inoculated against the coronavirus in The Bahamas, according to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson.

“We’re looking into it,” Watson said when prompted on whether The Bahamas was considering allowing children in that age group to become vaccinated.

“We believe it is important to have that option for Bahamians should they want to go that way.

“The challenge we’re having and Dr Darville will tell you this is sourcing it. There are so many countries around the world that are trying to do the same thing.

“And of course, larger countries always seem to be the priority countries. We are trying to find a way that we can source this so we can get it here as soon as possible, so that the option is available for Bahamians and their children.”

If sources, elementary school children and junior will be able to become vaccinated against COVID-19 as thousands prepare to return to face-to-face learning in the new year, once the COVID epidemiology remains within manageable parameters, according to officials.

Pfizer pediatric vaccine differs from the adult vaccine, of which The Bahamas has a surplus due to the donations from The United States.

The pediatric dose is a third of the dose given to adults – 10 micrograms.

According to research and clinical studies, the immune response in children in that age group were comparable to those of individuals 16-25 and the vaccine was found to be just under 91 percent effective in preventing COIVD in children five through 11.

The vaccine’s safety was studied in around 3,1000 children who received the vaccine with no serious side effects detected.

Last month, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for the prevention of the virus to include children ages five through 11.

The authorization was based on the FDA’s “thorough and transparent evaluation” of the data that included input from independent advisory committee experts who overwhelmingly voted in favor of making the vaccine available to children in that age group.

Just over a week ago, Canada approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Canadian High Commissioner to The Bahamas Emina Tudakovic said that adults have a responsibility to get vaccinated to protect those who cannot — children under 12 who are expected to return to school sometime in the New Year.