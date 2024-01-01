Son reportedly stabs father to death in 2024’s first murder

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has confirmed that the country has recorded its first murder for 2024; hours into the new year a son reportedly stabbed his father to death in western New Providence.
The commissioner says the incident happened sometime after 5:00 am January 1, 2024.
Preliminary police investigations have revealed that there was an altercation between a father and son at a residence in western New Providence which eventually turned deadly.
This is a developing story.
Update*
Police have taken a 26-year-old man in custody in connection with the incident. Police say that the suspect and the 51-year-old victim were involved in an altercation at their home which escalated, resulting in the suspect producing a knife and stabbing the victim multiple times.