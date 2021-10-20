‘SOMEONE FORGOT’: Health minister says vaccine delivery got delayed due to missed application

“Now with negotiations, it will be here in the first week of November, thank God”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ delivery of Pfizer vaccines from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX Facility was delayed because “someone forgot to apply” under the former administration, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said yesterday.

Darville suggested that while The Bahamas was “pushed in the back” as a result, the Davis administration’s negotiations have led to the delivery being set for the first week of November.

Another tranche of Pfizer vaccines via a donation from the United States is expected to follow.

“The vaccines are on track,” he said when asked for an update on the arrival of more doses.

“We have a supply of Pfizer that is en route. I was fortunate enough to have good news that the vaccines donated by the United States government — the Pfizer vaccines — are right behind, and so, the issue as it relates to vaccines is actually working extremely well.

“I’d like to also say this — I didn’t want to, but when I came to office, we realized that the reason why we experienced the delay in the Pfizer from the COVAX Facility was because under the former administration, someone forgot to apply and as a result of that, it pushed us in the back.

“…As a result of that, it pushed us in the back, and so now with negotiations, it will be here in the first week of November, thank God.”

The government is expected to receive 57,000 doses of Pfizer.

Last week, Darville advised that The Bahamas will also receive roughly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca via the Canadian government and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Last Monday, the Ministry of Health advised that due to diminishing supplies of Pfizer, first doses will no longer be offered as of October 14.

It also advised that effective October 23, second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be offered, noting that consequently, the Pfizer vaccine will be made available as a second dose.

Vaccinations continue at Loyola Hall, Gladstone Road; Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, University Drive; Church of God of Prophecy, East Street; and St Anselm’s Church, Bernard Road.

At last report, 119,172 people were fully vaccinated, with just shy of a quarter of a million doses administered.

Family Islands, including Inagua and Eleuthera, have experienced spikes in infections in recent weeks.

On Inagua, just 297 people have been fully vaccinated, while over 4,000 people have been fully vaccinated on Eleuthera.