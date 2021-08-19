Solomon’s Lucaya holds grand opening for newly renovated store

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Solomon’s Lucaya yesterday conducted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its newly renovated store located in the Seahorse Shopping Plaza in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

On hand for the ceremony was Senator Quasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama; Gavin Watchorn, CEO & president of AML Foods Limited; and Jermaine Smith, store manager at Solomon’s Lucaya.

AML Foods spent $1 million to renovate its Freeport flagship store and more than 95 percent of the work on the project was carried out by local contractors and artisans. The major improvements to the store include all new checkout counters, decor, lighting, flooring and signage, as well as enhancements to the store’s refrigeration system and cases.

Watchorn said: “Our goal is to always provide our customers with the best shopping experiences, so we are proud to introduce this refreshed, modern concept, highlighting the unique experience of Solomon’s.

“Without a doubt, produce is at the heart of the new design, with emphasis on attributes and departments that are meaningful to customers like high-quality meat and seafood, frozen and overall product innovation.

“We have been a part of the Grand Bahama community for 30 years and we remain steadfast in doing our part to ensure that the economy and communities of Grand Bahama continue to grow and thrive. I want to say thank you to our valued customers in Grand Bahama who have made all of this possible because of your loyal support throughout the years.”

In celebration of the newly renovated location, Solomon’s has planned four days of exciting activities and events.

Smith said: “We are inviting the entire community of Grand Bahama to come by and celebrate with us beginning today through Saturday as we have lots of deals, surprises and giveaways for the entire family to enjoy.”

Demonstrating its confidence and commitment to the people and economy of Grand Bahama, AML also recently announced a $3.5 million investment to reopen Solomon’s Freeport, in the location that previously housed Winn Dixie in downtown Freeport.

In a previous statement, Watchorn noted that the location has always been iconic to Grand Bahama and the company expects that the project will act as a catalyst for the revitalization of the downtown area.

Solomon’s Lucaya also recently announced that they will donate $30,000 to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home over the next three years.