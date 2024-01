NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) launched a new course of training to its curriculum on Monday afternoon; Installation and Maintenance of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at BTVI on January 29, 2024.

Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby-David says the training will support governments focus on introducing renewable energy in country.