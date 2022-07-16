Social Services to start Disability Registration Drive in GB

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – The Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development will begin an island-wide registration of those with disabilities, said Brennamae Rolle-Cooper, chief welfare officer at the Department of Social Services in the Disability Affairs Unit, during a press conference on Friday, July 15.

“This exercise of the registration drive, which will be island-wide, would allow for an updated database of persons in Grand Bahama living with a disability to be recorded. Moreover, it would specify the assistance and possible legislation that is needed to further impact in a positive light, individuals living with a disability.”

The drive, being held in conjunction with the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities, will begin on Monday and Tuesday in East Grand Bahama from 9 to 1 at the Emmanuel Disciples Center. West Grand Bahama will be held from July 25 to 29 from 9am to 1pm at the Eight Mile Rock High School Gym and in Central Grand Bahama from August 2 to 5 from 9am to 1pm at the St. George’s High School Gym.

Johnathon Cooper, president of the Center for the Deaf, encouraged those with disabilities, or family members of those with disabilities to get registered and get information as to what opportunities and assistance are available.

“We are working together in helping to your benefit and your needs… come on out and register so that we can help you, and then everything will be okay.”

Mrs. Cooper says the Disabilities Unit will work in conjunction with a number of NGOs and other organizations to assist in getting people registered. For those who are bedridden, once identified, social workers will be going to their homes to do the registration, and “hopefully, no one will be left out in this exercise.”

As an incentive to get the disabled registered, a food voucher giveaway will be held daily.