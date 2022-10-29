Social Services to launch research unit to deal with over 1k domestic issues cases and more

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A research unit is in the pipeline at the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development as officials seek to examine and address challenges through data assessments.

“We are hoping that in the next couple of weeks that we will have it up and running. the bottom line is it’s gonna help us in everything we do. help us with our budgets help us with the planning, and focus on the things that we should be focusing on,” said Minister of Social Services and Urban Developmen Obediah Wilchcombe.

“[…] One of the difficulties we met when I became minister is a lack of data, that has been an issue […] but we are now creating in the ministry as well, a research unit that’s responsible for the collection of data because without data it’s very difficult to contend with the issues.”

There are some 60 active domestic violence active cases that are being investigated, however, Wilchcombe says that although they get statistics, that take time to organize and store, it is a concerted effort involving other data-gathering entities like the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Bahamas Crisis Centre.

“One of the problems that we’ve had is the, how busy the police is, the fact that they have a tremendous amount of work on their plate and how do they get to some of the issues that we must contend with.

“[…] children’s violence some 1500 cases that are pending so you have these number of cases that we have to contend with and so what we are doing in the ministry now is […] a legal unit that will be assisting the police in the work that it has to do bringing in lawyers and we’re bringing in some investigators to ensure that we ourselves are more active,” he said.

The introduction of the research unit will also help in solving the problem with delays, Wilchcombe said, in garnering the information needed to address the issues of people who rely on social services for assistance.

“What were trying to do is be ahead of the game to find out what’s going on […] and then when it comes to budgets don’t forget how the system works now, how a budget isn’t just written; but a budget must have information to be written upon and written about.

“You have to make sure that you have that information so if we say we need this they are not going to question you and say why, we say that the data tells us.

“And then, of course, international bodies when you talk to groups in the United Nations and other parts of the world they’re asking you for data when you’re seeking financial support you need data, without data what are you going to do they’re not going to give it to you so it’s going to help us tremendously,” Wilchcombe said.