SOCIAL SERVICES MINISTER DOESN’T THINK CORPORAL PUNISHMENT SHOULD BE ILLEGAL

LocalOctober 28, 2022October 28, 2022 at 3:48 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill
Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

Sure it had a negative influence. The fact that the Minister accepts violence against the powerless (children) shows a bad effect!

Reply

Leave a Reply

*