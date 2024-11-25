Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Social services minister admits more could have been done to help Adriel Moxey

0
SHARES
20
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Social Services Minister Myles Laroda debunked claims by relatives of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey that ministry officials did little to nothing to assist Moxey’s family on the heels of her brutal death last week while admitting that the ministry could have done more to assist the young victim.

The 7th grader was found dead and partially naked in bushes near her Faith Avenue south home.

On the cusp of her gruesome discovery last week Wednesday, Adriel’s mother, Sasha Moxey along with another relative, Crystal Chipman claimed that “the village failed Adriel.”

Relatives further revealed that they reached out to ministry officials as far back as 2022, with hopes of providing support, but to no avail.

In a press conference on Monday, Minister Laroda revealed that the ministry previously made efforts to intervene to assist Adriel, but were not successful.

He also referenced a July 2022 matter, disclosing that “it is fair to say that the department did not go as far as we could have.”

He added: “It’s fair to say that we could have done more, but to say that the department did not do anything is false.”

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture