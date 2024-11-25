Social services minister admits more could have been done to help Adriel Moxey

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Social Services Minister Myles Laroda debunked claims by relatives of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey that ministry officials did little to nothing to assist Moxey’s family on the heels of her brutal death last week while admitting that the ministry could have done more to assist the young victim.

The 7th grader was found dead and partially naked in bushes near her Faith Avenue south home.

On the cusp of her gruesome discovery last week Wednesday, Adriel’s mother, Sasha Moxey along with another relative, Crystal Chipman claimed that “the village failed Adriel.”

Relatives further revealed that they reached out to ministry officials as far back as 2022, with hopes of providing support, but to no avail.

In a press conference on Monday, Minister Laroda revealed that the ministry previously made efforts to intervene to assist Adriel, but were not successful.

He also referenced a July 2022 matter, disclosing that “it is fair to say that the department did not go as far as we could have.”

He added: “It’s fair to say that we could have done more, but to say that the department did not do anything is false.”