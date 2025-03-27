Watch ILTV Live
Social Services Minister addresses uptick in sexual abuse and incest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Social Services, Myles Laroda, in a sit down interview with Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon, sought to address the alarming rise in sexual abuse and incest cases in The Bahamas.

Minister Laroda emphasized the importance of providing support for victims and why it is important to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable. He also noted the need for greater community awareness and education to help prevent a further upswing in incidents.

The Minister has called on citizens to report suspected cases and to stand united against these harmful acts. He also assured the public that government will continue to work closely with local agencies to tackle this problem head-on.

