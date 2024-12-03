Social services announces entrepreneurs with disabilities initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While December 3rd is recognized globally as ‘International Day for Persons with Disabilities,’ the Small Business Development Center extended its support for the cause by introducing an entrepreneur’s grant solely for persons with disabilities.

A press conference was held at the Ministry of Social Services to announce the new venture. The Entrepreneurs with Disabilities initiative includes varying elements to provide applicants with the necessary skill set for SBDC grants.

These initiatives include but are not limited to, a storytelling series, a mentorship program, and a business blueprint training course that provides access to all masterclasses and business expo forums.