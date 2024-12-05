SOB STORY: FNM calls PM’s take on protest “absolute nonsense”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement refuted Prime Minister Philip Davis’ characterization of yesterday’s protest in a statement released Thursday.

Davis described the protest as a “planned and coordinated assault.”

“He is talking absolute nonsense, and the tape tells the tale,” the FNM’s statement said.

On Wednesday, the Opposition marched to Parliament in protest demanding the resignation of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe following the indictment of two senior armed forces officials on drug trafficking charges.

“Yesterday, St. Barnabas Member of Parliament and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright seized and threw the ceremonial mace of the House of Assembly out of the

rear right window. Opposition Members of Parliament then endured a series of overly aggressive actions by members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to push, pull, drag

and haul them outside of the House of Assembly by any means necessary. We have the scars, ripped clothing and bruises to prove it.”

“At no time was the Speaker of the House of Assembly’s life in danger, as she dramatically and inexplicably claimed.”

The opposition stated that it was not responsible for the injury of any Parliamentarian and that, “the recklessly thrown arm of a police officer,” landed the North Eleuthera Member of Parliament in hospital.

“Witnesses, including every major news house in the country published videos that chronicled the day’s events as they unfolded,” the statement noted.

The Opposition again took issue with uncertainty over when they would be allowed to address allegations of drug conspiracies in parliament.

“The Opposition has been consistently denied the opportunity to speak on this matter of national importance. The people are fed up, outraged and offended.