SNATCH ‘EM: Grand Bahama police operation results in 39 traffic citations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Eight Mile Rock Division in Grand Bahama conducted operation “Snatch ‘Em” on Warren J.
Levarity Highway. On Thursday  February 8th, 2024, from the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., the operation focused
on prolific offenders and motorists who failed to adhere to traffic laws and regulations. Overall, Operation Snatch ‘Em resulted in the issuance of thirty-eight (38) traffic citations. Drivers were reminded to obey the speed limit and comply with all Road Traffic Regulations of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to avoid appearing before The Magistrate’s Court.

