Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

SMOOTH SAILING: Customer impressed by experience using Amazon, DHL partnership

0
SHARES
39
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Braxton Gardiner is among the Bahamians who decided to try DHL’s new direct shipping service from Amazon to The Bahamas. In an interview with Eyewitness News, Gardiner shared how he tested the service by ordering a duty-free comforter set for himself and his wife last Thursday. According to Gardiner, the process was smooth and felt as seamless as if he’d shipped the item to a U.S. address.

The package was expected on Thursday, but Gardiner said that he received an email from DHL last Sunday regarding it and was successfully able to pick it up today.

The consumer said that he had to create a DHL account, which only took two minutes to sign up and sign a form giving permission for DHL to accept packages on his behalf.

Gardiner said the total he paid for the comforter set on Amazon was the only amount spent during the whole process and was not required to pay anything additional to DHL upon receipt.

Gardiner suggested that this service is ideal, noting the challenges that many have experienced with various shipping options. He said that he hoped that Amazon would consider establishing a fulfillment center in the capital to increase the efficiency of this offering.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture