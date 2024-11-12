SMOOTH SAILING: Customer impressed by experience using Amazon, DHL partnership

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



Link NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Braxton Gardiner is among the Bahamians who decided to try DHL’s new direct shipping service from Amazon to The Bahamas. In an interview with Eyewitness News, Gardiner shared how he tested the service by ordering a duty-free comforter set for himself and his wife last Thursday. According to Gardiner, the process was smooth and felt as seamless as if he’d shipped the item to a U.S. address.

The package was expected on Thursday, but Gardiner said that he received an email from DHL last Sunday regarding it and was successfully able to pick it up today.

The consumer said that he had to create a DHL account, which only took two minutes to sign up and sign a form giving permission for DHL to accept packages on his behalf.

Gardiner said the total he paid for the comforter set on Amazon was the only amount spent during the whole process and was not required to pay anything additional to DHL upon receipt.

Gardiner suggested that this service is ideal, noting the challenges that many have experienced with various shipping options. He said that he hoped that Amazon would consider establishing a fulfillment center in the capital to increase the efficiency of this offering.