Smoke Suspends Flights

LocalMay 14, 2024 at 11:32 am Genea Noel
Smoke Suspends Flights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Inbound and outbound flights at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA)  have been suspended as smoke from the fire on Coral Harbour Road has resulted in poor visibility. Officials have advised that another update will be given at 2 p.m and travelers should expect delays. The smoke is also reportedly impacting air traffic control officers who manage the airspace for LPIA.

“Members of the public who are traveling today should anticipate flight delays over the course of the day. Persons are encouraged to contact their airlines directly for flight updates,” officials said. The fire began on Monday afternoon and fire crew dispatched worked throughout the night to contain the blaze.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*