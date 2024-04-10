Smoke From Raging Andros Fire Reaches Broward, Florida

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A Florida based weather channel said Wednesday afternoon that smoke from raging bush fires in North Andros has triggered moderate air quality levels in Broward.

7Weather posted a video to its Facebook account today to illustrate how winds in the Florida area have swept smoke from Andros to a portion of southern Florida.

The channel said to its viewers, “If you go outside and notice the scent of smoke, it is due to our winds steering the smoke from a fire in Andros Island. Moderate air quality levels now in Broward.”

Large bush fires erupted in North Andros last week and continue to rage today; residents told Eyewitness News on Tuesday they are hopeful that government will send additional resources to the island to assist with quelling the big blaze.

The inferno has reportedly caused billows of black smoke to blanket some areas of North Andros, some roadways appeared impassable as a result of the thick clouds of smoke.

Video footage which emerged on social media since the start of the blaze has provided an accurate account of the agony that residents in North Andros are facing as a result of the raging blaze which has also severely impacted air quality levels on the island as well.