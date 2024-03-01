SMARTER BAHAMAS CLOSES SKILLS GAP: First cohort from Data Analytics Center receives certificates of completion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The first cohort of Smarter Bahamas and the University of The Bahamas’ (UB) Data Analytics Career Accelerator Programme received their certificates of completion during an official graduation ceremony held at the university’s Performing Arts Centre Thursday evening.

The initiative was launched August 31, 2023 as a collaborative venture between UB and Smarter Bahamas.

Twenty seven students graduated during last night’s ceremony and program facilitators boasted that the Data Analytics Career Accelerator Program prides itself for having a 100 per cent graduation rate.

His Excellency Sebas Bastian, head of Smarter Bahamas, attended the graduation ceremony yesterday evening. He told Eyewitness News that he noticed a skills gap in country and sought to, through his business Smarter Bahamas, fill a dire need for more Bahamians to enhance their data analytics skills.

“I stand proud to congratulate the 27 graduates from our first cohort of the Data Analytics program within the Smarter Bahamas initiative, in partnership with the University of The Bahamas,” H.E. Bastian said

“The genesis of this specialized program was driven by the acute need to close the critical skills gap in data analytics and the vision to cultivate an ethos of perpetual learning and innovation in this field.”

He continued, “As we stand at the crossroads of an evolving work environment and the escalating demand for data-driven decision-making, it is laudable how UB has embraced this shift, ensuring our curriculum remains at the cutting edge.”

H.E. Bastian, in a special tribute to graduates said, “you are the trailblazers, armed with the acumen to transform data into insights and action.”