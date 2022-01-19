SLAMMED WITH LEVEL 4: CDC dials up travel advisory against Bahamas; tourism minister not surprised

DPM satisfied that “health protocols remain strong”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday issued a Level 4 travel advisory for The Bahamas, a move which Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper said was not unexpected given the exponential rise in cases over the past two weeks.

Cooper said in a statement that during the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, there has not been a dramatic increase in hospitalizations for severe symptoms and deaths have been rare.

“As the minister of health has pointed out, we believe we are at or nearing a peak in this wave of COVID-19 infections,” said Cooper.

“Despite what appears to be milder symptoms from this variant, the Ministry of Tourism remains vigilant and poised to pivot when needed.

“Our hotel properties and tourism amenities are following proper protocols and have in place additional measures to make sure the travel experience is a safe one.

“Our health visa system for visitors remains in place, as does our testing regime for all travelers.”

He further noted that the recently launched free testing system has given The Bahamas another tool in tracking the spread of COVID-19.

“In addition, our healthcare system has recently been bolstered by additional nurses and doctors,” said Cooper.

“We are hopeful that we will see a dropoff in infection numbers in the coming weeks. When this happens, we are confident that the rating will be favorably reviewed.

“In the meantime, we are satisfied that our health protocols remain strong.

“We are actively engaging the Ministry of Health and our stakeholders to ensure that we strike the appropriate balance to protect public health, maintain robust tourist arrivals and a vibrant economy.”

The CDC moved 22 countries to its Level 4 travel health notice tier Tuesday, signaling that travelers should “avoid travel to these destinations” regardless of vaccination status.

As recently as December, the CDC had lower the country’s travel risk advisory to Level 2.