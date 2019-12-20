Sky Bahamas chief estimates airline’s losses over $24 million

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Sky Bahamas chief executive Randy Butler yesterday projected the airline’s losses are “north of $24 million”.

Sky Bahamas on Wednesday secured an interim injunction barring AOG Maintenance Company, from whom it was renting premises at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) from selling its assets and from restricting access to those assets.

Sky Bahamas was evicted from its head office in August. The airline has been grounded since July 8.

Yesterday, Butler expressed optimism that the granting of an interim injunction blocking the sale of the company’s assets would mark the beginning of a positive turnaround for the company.

“We went about things the legal way,” he said.

“This is the beginning hopefully of a number of things. Some of it we will have to hold tight for. It is the beginning of a bright future hopefully. We are still closed because it will take some time to get back up and running.

“We have to get the AOC back. The Bahamas Civil Aviation has denied application to renew the AOC. Sky Bahamas at no time had any issues, at no time,” said Butler.

According to Butler, the airline’s losses have topped $24 million and “it’s climbing”.

“What is unfortunate is we had to send all our employee home because we got shut down,” he said.

“We are hoping all that can work out and all benefits to everyone will happen and people will get what they deserve.”

Captain Randy Butler, the airline’s president and chief executive has repeatedly suggested that his business has been victimized and intentionally sabotaged.

Also at the centre of Sky Bahamas’ woes was its inability to have its air operators certificate renewed by the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority.

The certificate allows the airline to carry fare paying passengers, and it reportedly failed its safety inspection.

Butler and the airline have disputed those findings.