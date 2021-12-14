Sixty-seven Haitian migrants apprehended on Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, December 11, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) discovered and apprehended 67 migrants in waters near Green Cay, southeast of Andros.

The group — which included 43 men, three women and 21 minors — was subsequently transported to New Providence and turned over to immigration officials for processing.

Prior to entering the general population of the Carmichael Road Detention Center, all migrants tested negative for COVID-19, determined by rapid antigen tests performed by a local laboratory.

The Department of Immigration, in a statement, said: “A search of our database revealed that no applications were submitted in respect of any of the migrants in custody; hence, they were all found to have landed illegally in The Bahamas, an offense punishable under Immigration Act Chapter 191.”

The group is expected to appear before the Magistrate’s Court this week.

“The public is reminded that the department is committed to executing the mandates of our agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the statute laws of our country,” the Immigration Department added.

For further information, visit its website at www.immigration.gov.bs or call its hotline anonymously at 242-502-0574.