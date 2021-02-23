Sixty-four Haitian nationals repatriated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Immigration advised today that 64 Haitian migrants — 57 men and seven women — were repatriated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, shortly before noon.

“The group of migrants was escorted by a joint team of Royal Bahamas Defence Force and immigration officers,” read a statement.

“All Ministry of Health safety protocols were strictly enforced and overseeing the seamless process of this repatriation operation is Chief Immigration Officer Harold Thurston.”

The department reminded the public it is a criminal offense to harbor undocumented migrants.

“The public is reminded that we are committed to executing the mandates of our agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies, and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the statute laws of The Bahamas.