Sixteen business owners receive SBDC grants for electric vehicle purchases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Sixteen business owners have received funding from the Small Business Development Center’s (SBDC) Electric Mobility Standalone Grant Program to assist with the purchase of electric vehicles.

The SBDC, in collaboration with Easy Car Sales and the One Eleuthera Foundation, awarded the small business owners with $10,000 at the SBDC Head Office on Gladstone Road Monday morning.

This initiative, under the SBDC’s Guaranteed Loan Program, enables business owners to apply for grants of up to $10,000 towards the purchase of electric vehicles for their businesses which officials say will help reduce mobility maintenance, fuel cost, and carbon footprint.