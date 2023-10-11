Six-year-old boy shot on Grand Bahama

October 11, 2023 Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are questioning a 44-year-old man of Sunken Treasure Drive in connection with a shooting incident that has left a six-year-old boy in hospital. 

According to reports, sometime around 8 p.m. on Tuesday police were notified of the incident by hospital officials. Preliminary reports indicate the child was at home when family members heard a loud bang and discovered the child inside a bedroom with injuries to the abdomen.

The child was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.  Acting on intelligence, police recovered a pistol along with a large quantity of ammunition and subsequently, took the relative of the child into custody.  Investigation continues into this matter. 

