Six persons arrested, ammunition seized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Six persons were arrested on Friday, 21st February 2025, following the execution of a search warrant that led to the seizure of ammunition. The arrests took place around 10:30 a.m. when law enforcement officers from Operation Black Scorpion conducted a search at a residence on Lincoln Boulevard. During the search, a quantity of ammunition was discovered, resulting in the arrest of six adult males, aged between 20 and 28. The investigation is ongoing.
Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

