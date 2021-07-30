Six passengers on board Royal Caribbean test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six passengers, two of them unvaccinated minors, on board a Royal Caribbean International (RCI) ship docked in Freeport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas departed from Nassau on Saturday and is expected to return to the capital tomorrow.

The ship’s seven-night getaway stops at its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel, Mexico, and Grand Bahama Island.

According to a USA Today report, Royal Caribbean offers end-of-cruise testing as a courtesy to guests that need to show proof of a negative test to return home.

Lyan Sierra-Caro, the spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, confirmed to USA TODAY that the passengers tested positive on rapid tests and were quarantined and retested with a PCR test.

“Four of the guests, who are not traveling together, are vaccinated, three are asymptomatic and one has mild symptoms,” Sierra-Caro said in a statement.

“Two of the guests, who are in the same traveling party, are unvaccinated minors and asymptomatic.”

According to USA Today, Sierra-Caro confirmed the passengers will be medically evacuated and taken door to door from ship to home via private transport to a private plane and then home.

All close contacts were reportedly quarantined immediately and tested, and there are no quarantine requirements for others on board the ship.

There are reportedly 1,182 passengers and 900 crew members on board.