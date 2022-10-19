Six new diplomats sworn in

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six new diplomats were sworn in at a Commissioning Ceremony of Ambassadors and Investiture Ceremony at Baha Mar yesterday.

During his remarks, Prime Minister Philip Davis reminded diplomats of their privilege and heavy responsibility in representing the country.

Among them, former Cabinet Minister Alfred Gray has been appointed high commissioner to Canada.

Former Senate President Sharon Lady Wilson is the ambassador to the United Mexican States. Former senator Cheryl Bazard is the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Former Police Commissioner Paul Rolle is the ambassador to the International Maritime Organization to the Foreign Service.

CFAL President Anthony Ferguson is the ambassador to New Zealand, and actor and businessman Cedric Scott is the ambassador to Japan.