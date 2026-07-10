Six feared dead, one survivour reported after reported after Independence Day crash tragedy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A joint rescue and recovery operation involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and residents is underway in North Andros following a devastating aircraft crash involving Flamingo Air.

Authorities have confirmed that one person survived the crash, while reports indicate that at least six of the seven people on board were killed. Eyewitnesses say members of the local music community may have been among those involved, although officials have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Video from the scene shows the aircraft reduced to charred wreckage, with emergency responders working through the aftermath as small pockets of fire remained visible.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said it was notified of the crash and is receiving updates from the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB) and other agencies.

The CAAB has temporarily suspended Flamingo Air’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) following two safety incidents reported today. Officials said the suspension was imposed as a precautionary safety measure in the interest of aviation safety and should not be treated as an adverse compliance action against the airline.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) will conduct the formal investigation into the cause of the crash.

Prime Minister Philip Davis said he had been briefed by the Police Commissioner on the incident and expressed condolences to the families affected.

“Ann and I are praying for the families who are now facing unbearable grief. We are also praying for the survivor, whose recovery and care will remain in our thoughts,” Davis said.

The Prime Minister said the affected families deserve compassion, privacy, and support as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the tragedy.

Officials have not yet released further details about the identities of those involved or the circumstances that led to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.