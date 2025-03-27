Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Six arrested following discovery of firearm and suspected marijuana

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday March 27, 2025, officers attached to the Anti-Gang and Firearm Task Force took three males and three females, aged 18 to 32 years old, into custody in reference to the possession of a firearm and dangerous drugs.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Rosewood Street in the presence of the six occupants. During the search, a loaded firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana were discovered. As a result, all occupants were arrested and cautioned.

However, one of the female occupants, in the late stage of pregnancy, was warned of prosecution. Meanwhile, the remaining five occupants were taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigation. The weight and street value of the suspected marijuana is
unknown at this time.

The Anti-Gang and Firearm Task Force is a collaborative effort inclusive of the police, other local
law enforcement agencies and international partners.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture