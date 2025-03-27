Six arrested following discovery of firearm and suspected marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday March 27, 2025, officers attached to the Anti-Gang and Firearm Task Force took three males and three females, aged 18 to 32 years old, into custody in reference to the possession of a firearm and dangerous drugs.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Rosewood Street in the presence of the six occupants. During the search, a loaded firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana were discovered. As a result, all occupants were arrested and cautioned.

However, one of the female occupants, in the late stage of pregnancy, was warned of prosecution. Meanwhile, the remaining five occupants were taken into police custody and are assisting with the investigation. The weight and street value of the suspected marijuana is

unknown at this time.

The Anti-Gang and Firearm Task Force is a collaborative effort inclusive of the police, other local

law enforcement agencies and international partners.