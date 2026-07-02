Six arrested after police seize suspected marijuana-infused rice krispies treats during drug operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Six people have been arrested after Drug Enforcement Unit officers seized suspected marijuana-infused edible treats during a targeted anti-drug operation in New Providence.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 1st July, 2026, officers acting on information received proceeded to Ruby Avenue and West Bay Street, where they observed a grey Nissan Cube occupied by a 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, and a child.

Officers intercepted the vehicle and searched the two adults.

During the search, officers observed in plain view a white plastic bag containing four clear Ziploc bags, each containing suspected marijuana-infused Rice Krispies treats, and a blue plastic bag containing fourteen clear Ziploc bags, each containing suspected marijuana-infused Rice Krispies treats.

Both adults were arrested and cautioned in connection with the discovery.

Later that same day, Drug Enforcement Unit officers executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence on Graham Drive in Yellow Elder.

During the search, officers discovered, in plain view on the kitchen table, a clear Ziploc bag containing another suspected marijuana-infused Rice Krispies treat.

As a result, four additional women, aged 18, 18, 27, and 48, were arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

The child was left in the care of a family member.

In total, police seized nineteen suspected marijuana-infused edible treats with an estimated street value of $380.

Investigations continue.