Six arrested after police seize firearm and ammunition during Faith Avenue search

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six people have been arrested after police recovered a firearm and ammunition during the execution of a search warrant at a Faith Avenue residence on Monday night.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers attached to Operation Tidal Wave and Operation Black Scorpion executed the search warrant after acting on information received.

During the search, officers discovered a firearm containing a magazine along with a quantity of ammunition.

As a result, six occupants of the residence were taken into custody. They include three men, aged 33, 32 and 20, and three women, one aged 21 and two aged 20.

All six remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative involving officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.