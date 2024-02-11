Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group founder Andrea Sweeting has died

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Founder of the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Andrea Sweeting has died.
According to a statement released by family, the 75-year-old who assisted countless of Bahamians, died peacefully in Florida surrounded by loved ones.
Sweeting died on February 10, 2024, three days after her birthday on February 7th.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our hero,” the statement read. “Our hearts are broken, however, we are comforted by the countless lives she has touched. Heaven has gained a precious gem.”
According to the Sweeting Family details regarding her celebration of life will be released soon.
in a statement, the Office of the Prime noted, “It is with a profound sense of loss and respect that Ann and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrea Sweeting, the President of the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, and a remarkable woman who was a symbol of hope and resilience for so many across the Bahamas. Andrea, a two-time cancer survivor herself, embodied the very essence of strength and compassion, making her not just a leader but a true sister to the countless women navigating the journey of breast cancer.”
The statement continued, “Andrea’s personal battles with cancer did not dim her spirit; instead, they ignited a fierce determination to support others facing similar challenges. Her life was a testament to the power of hope and the strength of the human spirit. Andrea’s work transcended the conventional boundaries of support, creating a family among those she served. She was a sister in every sense, offering a shoulder to lean on, an ear to listen, and a heart that understood.”
“In the Bahamas, Andrea’s impact was profound. She transformed her personal trials into a nationwide crusade for awareness, support, and healing, touching lives in every corner of our islands. Her legacy is woven into the fabric of our community, a lasting reminder of what it means to fight with grace and to lead with love.”