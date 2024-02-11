Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group founder Andrea Sweeting has died

in a statement, the Office of the Prime noted, “It is with a profound sense of loss and respect that Ann and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Andrea Sweeting, the President of the Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, and a remarkable woman who was a symbol of hope and resilience for so many across the Bahamas. Andrea, a two-time cancer survivor herself, embodied the very essence of strength and compassion, making her not just a leader but a true sister to the countless women navigating the journey of breast cancer.”

The statement continued, “Andrea’s personal battles with cancer did not dim her spirit; instead, they ignited a fierce determination to support others facing similar challenges. Her life was a testament to the power of hope and the strength of the human spirit. Andrea’s work transcended the conventional boundaries of support, creating a family among those she served. She was a sister in every sense, offering a shoulder to lean on, an ear to listen, and a heart that understood.”

“In the Bahamas, Andrea’s impact was profound. She transformed her personal trials into a nationwide crusade for awareness, support, and healing, touching lives in every corner of our islands. Her legacy is woven into the fabric of our community, a lasting reminder of what it means to fight with grace and to lead with love.”