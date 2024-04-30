‘Sips for smiles’ to aid Ranfurly Homes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In honor of its third anniversary, Sugar Factory Bahamas launched its ‘Sips for Smiles’ campaign Tuesday morning with the goal of raising $12,000 in aid of the Ranfurly Homes for Children.

The campaign, which runs from May 1 to May 31, 2024, features three exclusive 12-ounce beverages: the French Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato, and Mini Milkshake, each available at $7.

Administrator at Ranfurly Homes for Children Ingrid Deveaux noted that with a focus on going green and reducing carbon footprint, alongside teaching essential life skills, the organization aims to prepare youth for success in society with the help of donations.

$2 from every sale will be donated to the Ranfurly Homes for Children.