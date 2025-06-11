Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Silver Airways to cease operations amid bankruptcy and asset sale

0
SHARES
123
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Silver Airways, which offered service to several Family Islands, has announced that it will cease operations effective June 11, 2025. The airline said in an advisory to its customers that it has entered into a transition agreement to sell its assets to another airline holding company, which has opted not to continue Silver’s flight operations.

The company is advising customers not to go to the airport and to seek refunds for ticket purchases through their credit card provider or travel agency.

Silver Airways filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2025 as part of a broader financial restructuring effort. The airline offered flights between Florida and several Family Islands, including Georgetown (Exuma), North Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour (Eleuthera), Bimini, Marsh Harbour (Abaco), Nassau (New Providence), and Freeport (Grand Bahama).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture