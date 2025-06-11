Silver Airways to cease operations amid bankruptcy and asset sale

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Silver Airways, which offered service to several Family Islands, has announced that it will cease operations effective June 11, 2025. The airline said in an advisory to its customers that it has entered into a transition agreement to sell its assets to another airline holding company, which has opted not to continue Silver’s flight operations.

The company is advising customers not to go to the airport and to seek refunds for ticket purchases through their credit card provider or travel agency.

Silver Airways filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2025 as part of a broader financial restructuring effort. The airline offered flights between Florida and several Family Islands, including Georgetown (Exuma), North Eleuthera, Governor’s Harbour (Eleuthera), Bimini, Marsh Harbour (Abaco), Nassau (New Providence), and Freeport (Grand Bahama).