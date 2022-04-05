“SIGNIFICANT WAIT TIMES”: PHA attributes backlog of non-urgent surgical procedures to COVID protocols and nurse shortage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority yesterday acknowledged that there may be significant wait times for non-urgent surgical procedures as part of the ongoing COVID-19 management protocols and the shortage of nurses throughout the healthcare sector.

While the PHA did not detail the extent of the backlog, Eyewitness News understands from sources at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) that the issue has become serious with patients waiting many months for basic health services and surgical procedures.

Eyewitness News reported yesterday that Nell Williams, 55, a mother of three, who was admitted to hospital in early February for high blood pressure and fitted with a catheter was still awaiting surgery to place a port in her chest.

She has since become bedridden and unable to walk.

In a statement, the PHA said: “The Public Hospitals Authority and the Princess Margaret Hospital are aware of an Eyewitness News article published 4th April 2022, titled ‘SERIOUS BACKLOG: Woman bedridden at PMH for two months awaiting surgery’.

“While the authority does not address specific cases in the media to preserve patient confidentiality, the PHA and hospital management acknowledge that there may be significant wait times for non-urgent surgical procedures at the hospital, resulting from the suspension of non-emergency surgical procedures as part of the ever-evolving COVID-19 management protocols, coupled with nursing shortages throughout the system.

“PMH continues to triage all surgical cases prioritizing procedures based on the critical nature of each case.”

According to a source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, the statement from the hospital advising the public not to come unless it is an emergency is indicative of the challenges.

“There are challenges in the operations room, ICU, Dialysis,” the source said.

“We simply do not have the capacity to take care of even the basic medical problems.

“It’s pretty bad. It is really bad right now and it’s pretty serious.”

According to relatives of Williams, it was difficult to get updates.

Kristine Mitchell, her sister, said when Williams told her last week that she was in unbearable pain, unable to walk and had an infection in the area the catheter was placed, the family “reached a breaking point”.

They said the inability to visit compounded their frustration and fears.

Earlier this month, PMH expanded its visitation for elderly patients to two visits per patient, but visitation on general wards remains limited to patients aged 60 years and older.

Yesterday, the PHA said as part of the process of in-patient care, the hospital provides family consultation and updates to the patient’s next of kin as specified according to the patient’s request.

The authority also advised the public that visitation is allowed at the discretion of the attending physician based on the “critical nature of each case”.

Meanwhile, the PHA said it and PMH remains committed to addressing all concerns and complaints submitted through its Client Feedback Unit, which it encouraged patients and their relatives to utilize by calling 825-3438 to voice concerns or queries

“The dedicated line of communication allows for efficient response and immediate resolve where possible,” read the statement.