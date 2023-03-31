Ministry of Youth corrects CARIFTA figures, total spend below $5 million

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The head of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman Lynden Maycock overshot CARIFTA expenditure numbers by $4.7M during a press briefing at the office of the Prime Minister Thursday morning, according to the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture.

The ministry, in a press statement issued late Thursday night, indicated that Maycock erred when he stated that officials spent $9M to prepare for the regional games.

The ministry has since confirmed that the correct spend on CARIFTA sits at just over $4 million.

“We would like to correct the figures stated in the briefing,” the statement noted.

“There may be some confusion surrounding the expenditures associated with preparing for the upcoming CARIFTA Games, Bahamas Games, and World Relays, as well as the ongoing capital project for maintaining the national stadium for ongoing usage.”

The statement continued: “The accurate spending details for the preparation of the CARIFTA Games include new track resurfacing (TAR): $159,000, old track resurfacing (TAR): $680,000. Total resurfacing cost $839,000.”

The remaining $3.5 million was spent on operational costs.

The sporting event to be held April 8 to 10 at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium will attract nearly 600 athletes, with the recently announced Bahamian team being comprised of 80 athletes.

The LOC has employed some 100 plus persons to assist at the games, with 50 plus vendors to be employed in the stadium and cultural village.

“The government would have made a significant investment in these games and the good thing about it is they become legacy for the Bahama Games, legacy assets for the World Relays and future events at the national stadium. These are great investments for all events moving forward,” Maycock commented.

He also revealed that ticket sales for the region’s premier junior track and field event are trending in a positive direction, with the Thomas A Robinson Stadium having the capacity to host more than 15,000 spectators.

“Ticket sales are going very well. We are at about 65, almost 70 percent capacity in terms of filling the stadium. I encourage Bahamians in particular to get your tickets; Jamaica is buying them up. Come and get your tickets. You don’t want to miss it.

“We have worked very hard to make this the most memorable games in the history of the CARIFTA games,” said Mayacock.